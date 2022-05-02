Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,348 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 724,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

