Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.64

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 16017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after acquiring an additional 805,836 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,553,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,428,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.