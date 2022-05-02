Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.33

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 12907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

