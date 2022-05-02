Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.950 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

SWM stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $796.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

