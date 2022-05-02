Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:SRL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. 19,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,638. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.
Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.
