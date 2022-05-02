Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

