Secret Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Secret has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00009901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $625.08 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00230047 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017274 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00531240 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.