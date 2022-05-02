Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in April

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SLSDF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Select Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)
