Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in April

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLSDF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.