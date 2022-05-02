Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $884.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce $884.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.78 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 390,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

