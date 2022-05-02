Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Shares of SRE opened at $161.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

