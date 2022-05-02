Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Semtech reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

SMTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,450 shares of company stock worth $3,604,692 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.