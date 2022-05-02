Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $81,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $423,329 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 202,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,827. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.15. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a current ratio of 30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

