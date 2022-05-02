Sentinel Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $146,190.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,824,655,386 coins and its circulating supply is 8,429,641,694 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

