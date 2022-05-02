Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Cap of $483.55 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004742 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $483.55 million and $73.19 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

