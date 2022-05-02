ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $456,922.32 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.50. 1,368,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,058. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

