Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 46.3% in April

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $10.58. 4,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.82. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

