SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGSOY opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. SGS has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.