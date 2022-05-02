Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.43 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.