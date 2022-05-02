Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $309.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.21 and a 200 day moving average of $259.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.