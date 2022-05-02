Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 169,027 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $157.37 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.36. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

