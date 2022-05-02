Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

