Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $124.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.52. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

