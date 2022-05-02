Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.51 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

