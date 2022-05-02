Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,057 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 50,077 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.75 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

