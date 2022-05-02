Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,078 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

