Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 5,807 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

DGX stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.