Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 171 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.82. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

