Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $372.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.