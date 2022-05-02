Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.68. 59,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,719,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.