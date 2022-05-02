Short Interest in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Rises By 30.0%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Agilent Technologies stock remained flat at $$119.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

