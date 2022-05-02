Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Increases By 33.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CFFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,074. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 31,663.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.