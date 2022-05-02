Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Grows By 33.8%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,479,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 3,348,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,790.0 days.

Shares of China Railway Group stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

