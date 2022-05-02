Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Grows By 33.8%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,479,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 3,348,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,790.0 days.
Shares of China Railway Group stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
About China Railway Group
