Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Decreases By 26.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,927. CHS has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

