Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Increases By 38.5%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the third quarter worth $47,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.