Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Drops By 29.6%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTMX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 75,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

