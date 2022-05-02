Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 44.1%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.8 days.

DCNSF remained flat at $$19.15 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

