Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 41.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 245,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,966. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $323,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

