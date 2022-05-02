Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Expands By 71.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FTXG stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.
