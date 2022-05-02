Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Decreases By 40.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIIXU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886. Gores Holdings VIII has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

