Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 69.9%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 153,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 637,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

