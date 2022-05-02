Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Declines By 36.7%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the quarter. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition accounts for 1.5% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ HCNE remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Monday. 10,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,908. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

