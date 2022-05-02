Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Decreases By 27.5%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KINZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.07. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,885. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,601,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in KINS Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KINS Technology Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 737,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

