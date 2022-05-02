Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Declines By 46.7%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RDSMY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($204.30) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($178.49) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

