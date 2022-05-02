Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Declines By 43.2%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Luvu Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Luvu Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

