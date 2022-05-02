Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Expands By 67.3%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

