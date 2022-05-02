Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Increases By 48.7%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Gratia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,371 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 726.56% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NM. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

