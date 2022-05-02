Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Grows By 70.6%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NEXE Innovations stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. NEXE Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

