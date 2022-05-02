Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Grows By 70.6%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NEXE Innovations stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. NEXE Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
About NEXE Innovations (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXE Innovations (NEXNF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.