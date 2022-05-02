Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Declines By 28.6%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

