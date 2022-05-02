Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Drops By 43.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 1,308,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVSF shares. Raymond James upgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

NUVSF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,521. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

