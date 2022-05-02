Short Interest in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Rises By 49.3%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

